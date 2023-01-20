ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo shows off style with new pictures

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has taken to social media to show off his style.

Ighalo posted photos wearing traditional Saudi Arabian attire to celebrate the Jumat on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The 33-year-old Ighalo posted the new photos on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, &quot;My Brother&rsquo;s from another mother&rsquo;s 🇸🇦🦅 #tgif #blessed #thankful #grateful.&quot;

AFP

The post by Ighalo comes after he was missing in the Saudi Arabian eleven to face Paris Saint-Germain.

Ighalo has been one of the best players since he moved to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker finished the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian league last season with 24 goals four ahead of second-place Romarinho.

This season he is third on the goal charts with eight goals four behind Brazilian Anderson Talisca with 11 goals.

AFP

Ighalo missed out on the 20 players selected for the high-profile exhibition game. However, Talisca top scorer in the along, and Ighalo's Al-Hilal his teammate, Moussa Marega made the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the Saudi Arabia-selected team as they suffered a 4-5 loss to PSG.

After missing the high-profile outing, Ighalo returns to action for Al-Hilal against Abha in a league fixture scheduled for Sunday, January 22, 2023.

