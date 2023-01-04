Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha celebrates 25-year wedding anniversary

The 49-year-old icon took to social media on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, to celebrate his union posting a photo of himself and his beautiful wife.

He wrote, ‘Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth’, followed by ten heart emojis.

Celebrities react to the Okocha’s 25th year wedding anniversary

A host of popular Nigerian celebrities have also reacted to Jay Jay’s wedding anniversary post with friends, family members and ex-teammates extending their well wishes to the Super Eagles icon and his spouse.

Ex Super Eagles star Daniel Amokachi wrote: 'Congratulations Brother @official_jj10, Our Good Lord Will Continue Blessing Your Household’.

Popular Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi also wrote: ‘ Happy AnniversaryMr & Mrs’

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama wrote: 'Happy Anniversary, God bless your home’.

Adaeze Yobo who is the wife of former Super Eagles defender Joseph Yobo also wrote: ‘Happy Anniversary’

Who is Jay Jay Okocha’s wife?

Nkechi Okocha is the name of Jay-Jay’s gorgeous wife.

During the years of her husband’s football career, Nkechi Okocha quite often appeared in the spotlight, attending various events with the popular Super Eagles legend.

Even though, she doesn’t regularly appear in the spotlight as she used to after her husband’s retirement in 2008, she is one of the most popular football wives in Nigeria.

The pair have been happily married for over a decade and their love appears to be growing even stronger every year.

Jay-Jay and Nkechi are blessed with two children, a daughter and a son named Daniella and Ajay - both of whom are already grown up.

Jay-Jay Okocha career

Widely regarded as the most naturally gifted African player of all time, Okocha played 73 times for the Nigeria national team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 times, and was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads.

He is regarded as one of the greatest football players in Africa and one of the most popular footballers in Nigerian history.

Notorious for entertaining fans with his mesmerizing displays on the pitch, Okocha is globally regarded as one of the greatest dribblers of all time.

He played across multiple leagues, starting his career at Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League before moving to Borussia Neunkirchen in Oberliga Südwest, Germany's third division in July 1990.