Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Okocha played for the national team for 13 years from 1993 till 2006 and became captain.

The midfield maestro was celebrated by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF posted several photos of Okocha on its official social media accounts.

Along with the photos was a message that said, Happy birthday to the football magician, @IAmOkocha. Thank you for the memories.``

Pulse Nigeria

Okocha and Super Eagles

Okocha was a fan favorite in his playing days and featured for several top sides in Europe.

The central midfielder was a key part of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia.

Okocha also played a pivotal role as Nigeria won Gold medal in the men's football event at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games held in Atlanta, United States of America (USA.

AFP

Okocha featured for several top sites in Europe before his retirement from the sport.

The Enugu State born Okocha played for Borussia Neunkirchen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City during his time in Europe.