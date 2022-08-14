Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Thank you for the memories' - Augustine Azuka Okocha turns 49, Nigerians celebrate Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay.

Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49
Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Augustine Azuka Okocha on Sunday, August 14, 2022 turned 49-years-old.

Okocha played for the national team for 13 years from 1993 till 2006 and became captain.

The midfield maestro was celebrated by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF posted several photos of Okocha on its official social media accounts.

Along with the photos was a message that said, Happy birthday to the football magician, @IAmOkocha. Thank you for the memories.``

ALSO READ: Ex-Juventus star says Okocha and Ronaldinho are the most skilled players in football history

Ex-Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha recounts his famous goal against Oliver Kahn

Osimhen, Ndidi or Okocha: Who is Nigeria's most expensive player?

Okocha featured for several top sites in Europe before his retirement
Okocha featured for several top sites in Europe before his retirement Pulse Nigeria

Okocha was a fan favorite in his playing days and featured for several top sides in Europe.

The central midfielder was a key part of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia.

Okocha also played a pivotal role as Nigeria won Gold medal in the men's football event at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games held in Atlanta, United States of America (USA.

Perhaps one day the mystery of Jay Jay Okocha not winning this award would be unravelled.
Perhaps one day the mystery of Jay Jay Okocha not winning this award would be unravelled. AFP

Okocha featured for several top sites in Europe before his retirement from the sport.

The Enugu State born Okocha played for Borussia Neunkirchen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City during his time in Europe.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49

    Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

  • How Nigerian celebrities reacted to Manchester United's dismal loss to Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League

    Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

  • Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

    'It's a matter of time' - Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

Recommended articles

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

'It's a matter of time' - Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

'It's a matter of time' - Xavi backs Lewandowski to start scoring soon

Galtier praises Mbappe, calls him a good competitor as Messi ghosts in PSG's 5-2 victory

Galtier praises Mbappe, calls him a good competitor as Messi ghosts in PSG's 5-2 victory

Trending

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match