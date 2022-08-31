Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq close in on €20m Real Sociedad transfer

According to Italian transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian striker is set to complete a move to Sociedad for a fee of €20 million.

"[Umar] Sadiq to Real Sociedad, done deal as expected. Negotiations are completed around €20m — he will travel soon for medical tests," Romano stated via a tweet.

He added that deal to transfer the 25-year-old from Almeria to Sociedad will be signed and concluded later today.

Sadiq to replace departed Alexander Isak

According to Romano, Sadiq is considered as the ideal replacement for Alexander Isak at Real Sociedad.

Isak has left a void in Real Sociedad after he joined English club Newcastle United for a record €70m.

Following his departure, the La Liga side identified Nigeria's star as the perfect player to replace Isak at the club.

The future of Sadiq at Almeria has been a subject of intense speculation following their promotion to the La Liga.

Sadiq played a crucial role as Almeria returned to the Spanish first division. He scored 18 goals and assisted nine more.

However, he has since been linked with several club with Villarreal CF, Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid all said to be interested in the talented forward.