Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq close in on €20m Real Sociedad transfer

Izuchukwu Akawor
The future of the Almeria striker is nearing conclusion and he will remain in Spain to torment La Liga defenders.

Umar Sadiq nears Almeria exit.
Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is close to finalising his move from newly promoted club U.D Almeria.

According to Italian transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the Nigerian striker is set to complete a move to Sociedad for a fee of €20 million.

Umar Sadiq (Twitter/La Liga Eng)
"[Umar] Sadiq to Real Sociedad, done deal as expected. Negotiations are completed around €20m — he will travel soon for medical tests," Romano stated via a tweet.

He added that deal to transfer the 25-year-old from Almeria to Sociedad will be signed and concluded later today.

According to Romano, Sadiq is considered as the ideal replacement for Alexander Isak at Real Sociedad.

Alexander Isak scored Real Sociedad's opener in the Basque derby
Isak has left a void in Real Sociedad after he joined English club Newcastle United for a record €70m.

Following his departure, the La Liga side identified Nigeria's star as the perfect player to replace Isak at the club.

The future of Sadiq at Almeria has been a subject of intense speculation following their promotion to the La Liga.

Goals from Umar Sadiq and Largie Ramazani saw Almeria come from behind to stun Sevilla 2-1
Sadiq played a crucial role as Almeria returned to the Spanish first division. He scored 18 goals and assisted nine more.

However, he has since been linked with several club with Villarreal CF, Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid all said to be interested in the talented forward.

Sadiq has started the new season in superb fashion after scoring two (2) goals in three (3) matches for Almeria in the La Liga.

