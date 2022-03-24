Super Eagles defender Abdullahi Shehu welcomes baby boy ahead of clash against Ghana

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Abdullahi Shehu has announced that he and his wife Sumayya Mustapha have welcomed a baby.
Abdullahi is currently with the Super Eagles squad as they touched down in Kumasi Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup double header qualifier against the Black Stars.
The 29-year-old took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the arrival of the new addition to the family.
Along with a photo of him and his wife was a message that said, "We are thrilled to announce our baby boy, mother and baby are in good health. We thank Allah!
"We were blessed with the arrival of our son this morning. We appreciate your prayers."
