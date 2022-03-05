WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Spoilt 13 of my games' - and other Reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'Stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

David Ben
Bayern Munich have incured the wrath of punters following their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen which sent thousands of betting tickets to its early doom.

Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich played a 1-1 draw against 3rd placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, March 5 in the Bundesliga.

The German Champions took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of defender Niklas Sule's impressive volley before conceding in the 36th minute through an unfortunate Thomas Muller own goal.

Thomas Muller turned out to be the villian for Bayern Munich.
Both sides went back and forth and they continued to search for a winner but eventally had to settle for a draw at full-time.

The result means that Bayern still remain nine points clear of second-placed Dortmund at the top of the standings while Leverkusen remain three points clear off fourth-placed RB Leipzig after the former were held at home to Freiburg earlier on Saturday as well.

Bayern Munich were held at home by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday
However, even though the result had no real significance on the title-race , Bayern did manage to break thousand of hearts as they once again failed to produce a result favorable to punters worldwide and the scoreline has been met by reactions on Twitter.

Here are some top reactions to the match below:

