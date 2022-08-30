WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

David Ben
Fans are saying the same thing on social media after Chelsea slumped to another defeat at St. Marys.

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton

Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton at St. Marys on Tuesday night, August 30, 2022.

The Blues surrendered an early lead in the first half as they seemingly lost composure after dominating the game for a lengthy spell.

Raheem Sterling picked up from where he left over the weekend by opening the scoring for Chelsea in the 23rd minute.

Sterling scored the opening goal for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday
Sterling scored the opening goal for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday Twitter

However, the Saints soon roared back into the game after a brilliant corner from James Ward-Prowse was controlled and beautifully hammered into the back of the Chelsea net by Romeo Lavia five minutes later.

Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to find an immediate response and were soon left trailing after Adam Armstrong put the hosts in the lead in stoppage time of the first period.

Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea
Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea Twitter

Chelsea were hoping to turn things around in the second period, with the Blues trailing by a slender lead.

However, despite having the lion's share of possession, the Blues failed to really test the Southampton defense.

The hosts managed to keep the Londoners at bay until the full-time whistle as Ralph Hasenhuttl's men picked up their second win of the Premier League season while Thomas Tuchel slumped to his second defeat of the season.

Following the result on Tuesday night, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

