'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

The Blues surrendered an early lead in the first half as they seemingly lost composure after dominating the game for a lengthy spell.

Raheem Sterling picked up from where he left over the weekend by opening the scoring for Chelsea in the 23rd minute.

However, the Saints soon roared back into the game after a brilliant corner from James Ward-Prowse was controlled and beautifully hammered into the back of the Chelsea net by Romeo Lavia five minutes later.

Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to find an immediate response and were soon left trailing after Adam Armstrong put the hosts in the lead in stoppage time of the first period.

Chelsea were hoping to turn things around in the second period, with the Blues trailing by a slender lead.

However, despite having the lion's share of possession, the Blues failed to really test the Southampton defense.

The hosts managed to keep the Londoners at bay until the full-time whistle as Ralph Hasenhuttl's men picked up their second win of the Premier League season while Thomas Tuchel slumped to his second defeat of the season.

