France's U20 Women's team has joined Nigeria to advance to the next round of the FIFA U20 Women's World in Costa Rica after a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea.
South Korea suffers heartbreak as France joins Falconets from Group C
The French women are through to the quarter-final after overcoming a shaky start against Nigeria in their opening game.
France picked the all-important win and three points in the final game of the group stages in Group C to seal the second spot behind Nigeria.
It was a night for the Esthers in Group C as Esther Onyenezide and Esther Mbakem-Niaro turned out the stars for Nigeria and France early Thursday morning.
Onyenezide scored a brace for Nigeria in the other group game while Mbakem-Niaro netted the decisive winner for France to eliminate the South Koreans.
After a goalless opening half, the second half remained the same until the 74th minute when Mbakem-Niaro put France ahead with a lovely strike.
It was her third goal in the competition, having scored a brace against Canada in the second game.
France held on to the lead to seal the win and second spot behind Nigeria in Group C.
Falconets and France book knockout round tickets in Group C
After a shaky start to the campaign, it ended in praise for coach Sonia Haziraj and her team.
France started the U20 World Cup with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Nigeria but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Canada and South Korea.
The French join Nigeria, who emerged as group winners following three wins in three, in the knockout stages of Group C.