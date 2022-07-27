Shehu Abdullahi shows off style with wife, appreciates Kebbi State Governor [Photos]

Abdullahi welcomed a baby with his wife Naja'atu Muhammad Suleiman early this year.

The couple took to social media to share some pictures posing in a traditional attire.

The 25-year-old Abdullahi, wearing a white overall, was all smiles with his wife in a mixed color outfit.

Shehu Abdullahi on Kebbi State Governor

Abdullahi who won the Cypriot Cup with Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, also appreciated Kebbi State Governor for welcoming his team to the state.

In a post, Abdullahi explained that the Kebbi State government is huge on youths participating in sports.

He said, I want to thank His Excellency and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu Hon Faruku Dan Nasarawa for hosting us on a two-day working visit.

"The Academy played two test games, which allowed us to watch the boys in a different environment.

"We visited the ongoing sports project in Kebbi State. The sports complex after completion will enhance sports and football development in Kebbi State.

"Footballers and athletes in the State will have the opportunity to use the modern facilities to develop their talent.

"I commend the efforts of the State Government on sports development, and I am delighted with the progress they are making on sports facilities.

"We will continue to preach to the Government to invest in sports facilities that will be of benefit to the Youth in our Communities.

"We appreciate the Kebbi State Government for the opportunity to visit the State and use their facilities to train and play matches. We are honored, thank you!"