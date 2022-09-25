Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The 23-year-old remains an important player for the Serie A side having been involved in three goals in five matches this season.

Victor Osimhen suffers right hamstring injury, to miss Super Eagles against Algeria
Victor Osimhen suffers right hamstring injury, to miss Super Eagles against Algeria

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will not be rushed back to action by his Serie A club SSC Napoli.

Recommended articles

This is coming from Italy-based media outfit Tutton Napoli as his 'deputies' are getting the job done for the Serie A leaders.

Victor Osimhen flies on his teammates during the Liverpool game.
Victor Osimhen flies on his teammates during the Liverpool game. AFP

Osimhen has been injured since he was subbed off in that impressive win over Liverpool in the Champions League at the Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

The 23-year-old put on an incredible show in the first half and was an obvious thorn in the flesh of Liverpool defenders led by Virgil van Dijk.

In a sensational 40 minutes performance against the Reds, the Nigerian superstar attempted two shots, with one of them hitting the post.

Victor Osimhen missed a penalty against Liverpool
Victor Osimhen missed a penalty against Liverpool Imago

He also created one chance, made one key pass and won a penalty - which he eventually missed, unfortunately.

However, his night was cut short after he was substituted due to an injury, which was later confirmed as a second-degree hamstring, ruling the forward out for six weeks.

Following the injury, Osimhen has been working on his recovery with a return date already put forward as earlier reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen was subbed off vs Liverpool
Victor Osimhen was subbed off vs Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

The forward could finally rejoin his teammates in training after the two weeks international break.

However, according to Tutton Napoli, Napoli is in no hurry to rush the talented striker back because of the form of his teammates, Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone.

Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori
Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori Imago

"Victor Osimhen can calmly return because his deputies are doing well," Tutton Napoli stated. "The numbers tell us that the relay, if we can define it that way, Raspadori-Simeone worked very well."

"It also acted as a tactical variation to mess up the opposing defenses, tight triangle to reach the area, with the Argentine the focus is on depth, physicality and head play," it added.

Victor Osimhen is not with the Super Eagles due to a hamstring problem. (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Victor Osimhen is not with the Super Eagles due to a hamstring problem. (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Both players have been in superb form for Napoli since Osimhen got injured and have scored in two of three games played so far.

Raspadori remains the most in-form of the two, having scored two goals in the last three matches.

Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone are in contention for the same number 9 spot at Napoli
Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone are in contention for the same number 9 spot at Napoli Imago

Napoli has won all three games since the Super Eagles star picked up his latest injury and currently sits at top of the Serie A.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super-sub Rasheedat Ajibade helps Atletico Madrid beat Alaves

Super-sub Rasheedat Ajibade helps Atletico Madrid beat Alaves

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes millions to build toilets in Ogun State

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State