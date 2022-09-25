Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

This is coming from Italy-based media outfit Tutton Napoli as his 'deputies' are getting the job done for the Serie A leaders.

AFP

Osimhen has been injured since he was subbed off in that impressive win over Liverpool in the Champions League at the Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

The 23-year-old put on an incredible show in the first half and was an obvious thorn in the flesh of Liverpool defenders led by Virgil van Dijk.

In a sensational 40 minutes performance against the Reds, the Nigerian superstar attempted two shots, with one of them hitting the post.

Imago

He also created one chance, made one key pass and won a penalty - which he eventually missed, unfortunately.

However, his night was cut short after he was substituted due to an injury, which was later confirmed as a second-degree hamstring, ruling the forward out for six weeks.

Osimhen's return date confirmed but Napoli won't rush him

Following the injury, Osimhen has been working on his recovery with a return date already put forward as earlier reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

The forward could finally rejoin his teammates in training after the two weeks international break.

However, according to Tutton Napoli, Napoli is in no hurry to rush the talented striker back because of the form of his teammates, Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone.

Imago

"Victor Osimhen can calmly return because his deputies are doing well," Tutton Napoli stated. "The numbers tell us that the relay, if we can define it that way, Raspadori-Simeone worked very well."

"It also acted as a tactical variation to mess up the opposing defenses, tight triangle to reach the area, with the Argentine the focus is on depth, physicality and head play," it added.

Instagram

Both players have been in superb form for Napoli since Osimhen got injured and have scored in two of three games played so far.

Raspadori remains the most in-form of the two, having scored two goals in the last three matches.

Imago