Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Borussia Dortmund's summer signing Sebastien Haller, has been forced to leave the club's pre-season camp after he was diagnosed with a 'testicular tumour'.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour

Dortmund confirmed via their official social media handles, that the former Ajax star and club's new signing would exit the club's Swiss pre-season training camp after suffering from illness.

Recommended articles

A statement on the club website read: "Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, early due to illness and has already travelled back to Dortmund.

"The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning.

"In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour Imago

ALSO READ: Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Top 10 highest-paid African footballers

African XI of the 2021/22 season

"During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre."

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us.

"The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

Sebastien Haller just arrived in a £28million deal from Ajax earlier this month as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland who sealed a switch to Manchester City.

The towering striker had a prolific 18-month spell at Ajax since arriving in January 2021.

The Ivory Coast international scored 13 goals in 23 matches during his first season for the Dutch giants under former manager and current Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Sebastien Haller was prolific for Ajax before his summer switch to Borussia Dortmund
Sebastien Haller was prolific for Ajax before his summer switch to Borussia Dortmund Imago

Haller even improved his tally the following season by becoming the top scorer in the Eredivisie last term after netting 21 times, as well as scoring 11 times in eight Champions League matches.

The 28-year-old will now have to wait to make his debut for the Yellow and Black outfit following the latest developments.

Meanwhile, Dortmund has asked for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected for the time being.

"Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked.

"As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player." the statement added.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

    'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

  • Social media reactions to Ashleigh Plumptre's display for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022

    'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

  • Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular tumour

    Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Recommended articles

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco

Mastercard brings fans closer to the UEFA Champions League!

Mastercard brings fans closer to the UEFA Champions League!

Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

Dortmund star forced out of pre-season camp due to 'Testicular tumour'

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Gaelle Eganamouit are all past winners of the African Women's Footballer of the Year Award given by CAF