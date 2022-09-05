Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

David Ben
Samir Nasri has heavily criticized Pogba after he admitted to using 'Juju', with his former France teammate calling his religion into question.

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use
Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Paul Pogba has continued to come under serious criticism from fans and players in the sport after he admitted his involvement in 'witchcraft'.

Recall that Paul Pogba had been accused by his brother Mathias Pogba last month of manipulating France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe

In a series of back and forth between both siblings, French police have already opened investigations after Paul Pogba claimed his brother was a mastermind behind an attempted €13m blackmail attempt and also implicated Mathias and his childhood friends as an organized gang involved in extorting him.

Paul Pogba has confirmed that he paid a witch doctor but not because of Kylian Mbappe
Paul Pogba has confirmed that he paid a witch doctor but not because of Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba has since denied all allegations levelled against him by Paul, having released a bizarre video on social media threatening to expose some secrets about the Juventus star.

However, Paul Pogba admitted that he had indeed use shamans in his second interview with police last August not to bewitch Kylian Mbappe, but rather claimed that his involvement was solely for the sake of a humanitarian organization that helps children in Africa, according to France Info.

Amidst Pogba.'s revelation, former France team-mate Samir Nasri has now called out the Juventus star over his alleged use of magic.

Nasri who is also a Muslim like Pogba expressed surprise because the French midfielder believes in shamans more than God.

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba's use of witchcraft
Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba's use of witchcraft

"He [Pogba] is a contradiction. He is a Muslim. If you have to protect yourself from something, you call God, not a shaman," Nasri was quoted as saying by Get French Football News.

The news of Pogba's alleged use of shamans emerged from his feud with his older brother, Mathias Pogba, after reports claimed that Pogba received threats of extortion from his brother.

Mathias Pogba allegedly plotted with a criminal gang to intimidate Paul several times, including at the Juventus training centre in Turin last July.

On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Paris Prosecutor's Office officially opened a judicial investigation into Paul Pogba's claim to be the victim of an attempted extortion of his brother, Mathias Pogba.

