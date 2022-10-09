Sadio Mane struggles as Borussia Dortmund holds Bayern Munich to 2-2 draw

Bayern Munich started the game well and went ahead in the 33rdminute when Leon Goretzka converted a ball through to him by Jamal Musiala.

Bayern Munich went the halftime break ahead and started the second period with a goal by Leroy Sane in the 53rd minute to double their advantage.

Anthony Modeste pulled one back for Dortmund in the 74th minute, assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.

Kingsley Coman was sent off as Modeste converted a ball through to him by Nico Schlotterbeck late in the game to level the game.

Seneglales forward Sadio Mane struggled as Dortmund's last minute goal means both sides shared a point.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Speaking after the game, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said, "In the end I think the result is pretty fair. We had a lot of chances on the transition to kill the game off.

"Then we didn't defend well and conceded. It hurts, of course, but it's not undeserved. We had to defend better the situation just before the 2-2.

"It was an even game, but we had a few situations in the second half where we were closer to securing the win"

Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer added, "It certainly was due to us and not to Borussia Dortmund. We should have closed the game earlier, we had the chances to do so.

"The final touch was missing. Mistakes happen in football, but there have been too many lately."