'Liverpool would never' - Fans heap praise on Bayern Munich over 'special' Sadio Mané treatment

The 30-year-old attacker is one of the most electrifying wingers on the planet and unarguably one of the best players in his position.

Mane has managed to establish himself in almost every league he has played in professionally, right from Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian championship, to Southampton and most recently Liverpool with whom he spent seven years in the Premier League.

Mane sealed a switch from Jurgen Klopp's side to Bayern Munich this summer in a deal worth over £31m having won every trophy possible at club level with the Reds.

pulse senegal

Bayern Munich honour Sadio Mane after winning the CAF Player of the Year Award

Sadio Mane recently picked up his second consecutive African player of the year, beating his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and fellow compatriot Edouard Mendy to the prize.

The Senegalese star had won his first in 2019 before deservedly winning his second after a successful year for both former club[Liverpool] and country.

Sadio Mané, Ballon d'Or africain 2022 Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

The Bayern Munich star helped Senegal claim their first Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring the winning penalty against Egypt.

He also had a fantastic year with Liverpool before joining Bayern this summer playing a key role in Liverpool's Carabao and FA Cup wins, while also helping the Reds reach the finals of the 2022 Champions League which they narrowly lost to Spanish champions Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga giants have now celebrated their summer signing following his latest achievements.

Bayern Munich posted a video via their official social media with a post that read:

'Cake reception for Africa's footballer of the year: FC Bayern congratulates Sadio Mané!'

The video features a large cake featuring Bayern's logo and Sadio Mane's name as well as the inscription of his CAF Award on the design while the celebrant himself was presented the cake by the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić.

Social Media Reactions to Bayern Munich's celebration of Sadio Mane

Following the club's post on social media, fans have reacted to the Bavarian club's classy gesture, while also hitting out at his former club Liverpool.

Here are some of the reactions below:

