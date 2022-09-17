BUNDESLIGA

'6 games no goal' - Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

6 games no goal for Sadio Mane as Bayern Munich suffer 1st defeat of the season.

Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win
Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win

Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 loss to Augsburg in a Bundesliga fixture played on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Recommended articles

Fresh off a 2-0 victory against La Liga giants Barcelona midweek in the Champions League, Bayern Munich were unable to dominate a relentless Augsburg outfit.

There were no goals scored in a highly competitive first half as both sides went to the break level.

Mergim Berisha converted a ball through to him by Iago in the 59th minute to put Augsburg in front.

That was the only goal of the game as Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz made a late save to deny his Bayern Munich counterpart Manuel Neuer for all three points.

Bayern Munich were unable to dominate a relentless Augsburg outfit
Bayern Munich were unable to dominate a relentless Augsburg outfit Pulse Nigeria

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller spoke to the media after the loss against Augsburg.

Following their first defeat this season, Muller said, "I'm speechless, we should never be losing this game. We created more chances but didn't finish them well enough"

On if Bayern Munich were missing a killer up front like Robert Lewandowski, Muller responded, "You can lead this discussion, but we have to work with the squad we have"

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann took responsibility for defeat and insisted that changes will be made.

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has had to include players from the reserves and Under-19s with nine stars sidelined by Covid-19
Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has had to include players from the reserves and Under-19s with nine stars sidelined by Covid-19 AFP

He said, "I'm not going to single out any player today. The recent negative trend is not good.

"A lot has to change. I'm going to think, then we'll see how things go on from here - think about everything, about myself, about the situation, everything"

Sadio Mane rose to the top of the trends after the loss as he has been unable to find the back of the net in the last six games.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool's slow start to the season has been because they let go Mane.

However, with Bayern Munich now struggling with no victories in their last four league games, the conversation about Mane's importance to Liverpool was revisted.

It does not help that Robert Lewandowski whom Mane replaced at Bayern Munich just can't seem to stop scoring for Barcelona in La Liga.

See reactions to Mane below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting Lizzie's in a box

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"

'Unfortunately I don't play a lot of minutes'-Depay speaks after scoring in Barcelona's win over Elche

'Unfortunately I don't play a lot of minutes'-Depay speaks after scoring in Barcelona's win over Elche

How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run

How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run

'6 games no goal' - Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win

'6 games no goal' - Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win

Reactions as LewanGOALski helps Barcelona crush Elche after ghosting against Bayern

Reactions as LewanGOALski helps Barcelona crush Elche after ghosting against Bayern

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chicharito has missed five (5) of nine (9) penalties for his club.
MLS

Fans call for ex-Real Madrid forward to stop taking penalties

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal