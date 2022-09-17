'6 games no goal' - Mane attacked as Bayern Munich collapse against Augsburg days after Barcelona win

Fresh off a 2-0 victory against La Liga giants Barcelona midweek in the Champions League, Bayern Munich were unable to dominate a relentless Augsburg outfit.

There were no goals scored in a highly competitive first half as both sides went to the break level.

Mergim Berisha converted a ball through to him by Iago in the 59th minute to put Augsburg in front.

That was the only goal of the game as Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz made a late save to deny his Bayern Munich counterpart Manuel Neuer for all three points.

Muller on Bayern Munich loss

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller spoke to the media after the loss against Augsburg.

Following their first defeat this season, Muller said, "I'm speechless, we should never be losing this game. We created more chances but didn't finish them well enough"

On if Bayern Munich were missing a killer up front like Robert Lewandowski, Muller responded, "You can lead this discussion, but we have to work with the squad we have"

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann took responsibility for defeat and insisted that changes will be made.

He said, "I'm not going to single out any player today. The recent negative trend is not good.

"A lot has to change. I'm going to think, then we'll see how things go on from here - think about everything, about myself, about the situation, everything"

Mane attacked on social media

Sadio Mane rose to the top of the trends after the loss as he has been unable to find the back of the net in the last six games.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool's slow start to the season has been because they let go Mane.

However, with Bayern Munich now struggling with no victories in their last four league games, the conversation about Mane's importance to Liverpool was revisted.

It does not help that Robert Lewandowski whom Mane replaced at Bayern Munich just can't seem to stop scoring for Barcelona in La Liga.