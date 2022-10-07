Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

The Nigerian actor is famous for his numerous comedy skits and memes, which have always gone viral on social media.

The 27-year-old entertainer recently hosted his show 'Sabinus Live in London' in late September, which was a huge success in the UK.

Among several of his skits which he shot in London and had already posted on his social media pages to promote his show, Sabinus also took time out to visit one of the most iconic grounds in English football and shared pictures from his visit.

Taking to his official Twitter page, he posted photos from his visit to Liverpool's home ground, Anfield Stadium with a message to his one million followers that read: "Visited the great Liverpool football club!"

Liverpool are generally regarded as one of the most successful clubs in football history.

The 130-year-old Merseyside Reds have won 19 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cup titles, 9 League Cups, 16x Community Shield winners, 6 UEFA Champions League titles, and the FIFA Club World Cup amongst a host of other trophies.

It remains to be seen if Sabinus is a Liverpool fan, but if he is, then he joins the likes of Nigerian celebrities who are also fans of the cub like MAVIN records star LadiPoe and singer/songwriter Korede Bello amongst others.

Liverpool have not had the best of starts in the Premier League this season and are 10th on the table.