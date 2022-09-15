EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Tosin Abayomi
date 2022-09-15

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo has more Europa League goals than Messi. Reactions as Ronaldo begins penalty service with 1st Europa League goal vs Sheriff Tiraspol

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 victory against Sheriff Tiraspol in an Europa League group fixture played on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

After a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad to start their Europa League campaign, Manchester United responded with a comfortable victory in Moldova.

Manchester United went in front when Jadon Sancho converted a ball through to him by Christian Eriksen in the 17th minute.

Sheriff Tiraspol goalkeeper Patrick Kpozo brought down Diogo Dalot in the box and a penalty was awarded to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert the spot kick to put Manchester United two goals up before the halftime break.

There would be no goals scored in the second half as Manchester United held on to register their first points of the Europa League campaign.

Manchester United responded with a comfortable victory in Moldova.

Ronaldo's goal against Sheriff Tiraspol was his first for Manchester United this season.

The five-time Ballon D' Or winner was linked with a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window was open.

Reports of Ronaldo wanting to leave to play Champions League football dominated the trends on social media.

After his first goal in the Europa League, rival fans made fun of Ronaldo as he rose to the top of the trends.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert the penalty for Manchester United

Reactions were mixed as fans compared him to his rival Lionel Messi who was on target for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League a day before.

There were also reactions to Ronaldo padding his stats with goals from the penalty spot.

See reactions below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

