WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Fans are divided on social media on the prospect of Ronaldo joining the Blues this summer, with many comparing the Portuguese star to the Belgian flop

Social media reactions as fans compare Ronaldo to Lukaku amid Chelsea transfer links
Social media reactions as fans compare Ronaldo to Lukaku amid Chelsea transfer links

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is once again up in the air following reports that the Portuguese star seeks a way out of the club this summer.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old is understood to be hungry for Champions League football, and with Manchester United apparently missing out of the competition next season, Ronaldo is seriously weighing his options.

United finished in a disappointing sixth position last season, which will see them return to the Europa League.

For Ronaldo, spending the remainder of his iconic career competing in a tier 2 division of European football seems like a huge downgrade and understandably so.

Chelsea are exploring the option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer
Chelsea are exploring the option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer AFP

ALSO READ: Super Falcons aim for La Decima as they touch down in Morocco

Reactions as Pastor spotted preaching with BetKing shirt in church

Chelsea set for 'sensational' double swoop

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the Champions League's greatest player of all time and it's no surprise to see his obsession with the elite competition.

Earlier of Monday, it was reported that Ronaldo has been offered to league rivals Chelsea who look better suited for Champions league football next season.

Thomas Tuchel continues to desperately seek to sure up his attack against next season having shown the exit door to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who failed to impress in his return to the Bridge last campaign.

Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season Imago

Ronaldo would no doubt be a sublime addition to the Blues attack, even though reports also understand that Tuchel currently has other imminent priorities in attack next season.

Lukaku was believed to not fit Tuchel's system at Chelsea, hence, the reason why he flopped perpetually.

But fans have now considered a move for Ronaldo as a repeat of Lukaku's arrival earlier last year, with some 'bizarrely' comparing their playing style as similar and unfit for Tuchel's system.

Following the reports that Ronaldo could be set for a move to West London, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as fans compare Ronaldo to Lukaku amid Chelsea transfer links

    'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links

  • Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

    Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

  • A young man recounts how he lost his relationship to a silly bet (Imago)

    How I lost my girlfriend to a FIFA bet

Recommended articles

'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links

'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

Chelsea ponder double switch for Ballon d'Or specialists

Chelsea ponder double switch for Ballon d'Or specialists

How I lost my girlfriend to a FIFA bet

How I lost my girlfriend to a FIFA bet

Barcelona sign Franck Kessie on 4-year deal

Barcelona sign Franck Kessie on 4-year deal

Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

Ibrahimovic, Giroud model AC Milan new home jersey [Photos]

Trending

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion [Photos]

BBNaija star Mike Edwards crowned 2-time Nigerian high jump champion

Super Falcons touch down in Morocco for 2022 WAFCON

Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON
WAFCON 2022

Watch: Uganda women vibe to Kizz Daniel's 'Buga'

Uganda women vibing to Kizz Daniel's smash hit (Video)
SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onazi spotted at Lagos wedding [Photos/Videos]

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onazi spotted at Lagos wedding