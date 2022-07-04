Cristiano Ronaldo's future is once again up in the air following reports that the Portuguese star seeks a way out of the club this summer.
'Just another Lukaku' - Reactions as fans differ on Ronaldo amid Chelsea links
Fans are divided on social media on the prospect of Ronaldo joining the Blues this summer, with many comparing the Portuguese star to the Belgian flop
The 37-year-old is understood to be hungry for Champions League football, and with Manchester United apparently missing out of the competition next season, Ronaldo is seriously weighing his options.
United finished in a disappointing sixth position last season, which will see them return to the Europa League.
For Ronaldo, spending the remainder of his iconic career competing in a tier 2 division of European football seems like a huge downgrade and understandably so.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the Champions League's greatest player of all time and it's no surprise to see his obsession with the elite competition.
Ronaldo to Chelsea Transfer News
Earlier of Monday, it was reported that Ronaldo has been offered to league rivals Chelsea who look better suited for Champions league football next season.
Thomas Tuchel continues to desperately seek to sure up his attack against next season having shown the exit door to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who failed to impress in his return to the Bridge last campaign.
Ronaldo would no doubt be a sublime addition to the Blues attack, even though reports also understand that Tuchel currently has other imminent priorities in attack next season.
Lukaku was believed to not fit Tuchel's system at Chelsea, hence, the reason why he flopped perpetually.
Social Media Reactions to 'Ronaldo to Chelsea' Transfer links
But fans have now considered a move for Ronaldo as a repeat of Lukaku's arrival earlier last year, with some 'bizarrely' comparing their playing style as similar and unfit for Tuchel's system.
Following the reports that Ronaldo could be set for a move to West London, fans have taken to social media to react.
Here are some of the reactions below:
