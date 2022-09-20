Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former Chelsea flop Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski captains band for World Cup.

Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband
Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has received a special captain's band from former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko.

Recommended articles

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Shevchenko gifted Lewandowski the captains' armband after his gesture to Ukraine a country at war.

According to several reports, Huawei helped Russia secure its internet against attacks by pro-Ukrainian hackers.

Lewandowski's partnership with Huawei was then terminated as he showed support for Ukraine by wearing an armband.

Lewandowski will continue his support for Ukraine on the biggest stage
Lewandowski will continue his support for Ukraine on the biggest stage Pulse Nigeria

He also posted a message on social media to express his support for Ukraine.

The statement by Lewandowski said, "Everything that is beautiful in sports is contradictory to what war brings.

"For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."

Shevchenko has now decided to give Lewandowski a Ukrainian armband to wear at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ukraine will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but will be well represented by Lewandowski wearing an armband with their colors.

The former Chelsea man explained why Lewandowski will continue his support for Ukraine on the biggest stage.

Shevchenko who is the first Ukrainian to win the Champions League and Golden Ball
Shevchenko who is the first Ukrainian to win the Champions League and Golden Ball Pulse Nigeria

He said, "Thank you for everything. What you did – what you all did – gripped my heart.

"Our country is very grateful to you. I can’t even describe it in words – said Andriy Shevchenko, clearly moved."

Lewandowski responded to Shevchenko with a message on his official Instagram account that said, "Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honor for me to carry this captains armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.

Shevchenko who is the first Ukrainian to win the Champions League and Golden Ball gave Lewandowski the armband in Poland.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Super Eagles snub Victor Boniface happy with his club performance

Super Eagles snub Victor Boniface happy with his club performance

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Chelsea 'served another breakfast' as RB Leipzig win the tussle for Christoph Freund

Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband

Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband

Report: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen set for a return to action with Napoli

Report: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen set for a return to action with Napoli

Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure joins England under-21s

Ivory Coast and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure joins England under-21s

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

Trending

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes millions to build toilets in Ogun State

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage