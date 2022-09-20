Andriy Shevchenko gifts Robert Lewandowski Ukrainian armband

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Shevchenko gifted Lewandowski the captains' armband after his gesture to Ukraine a country at war.

According to several reports, Huawei helped Russia secure its internet against attacks by pro-Ukrainian hackers.

Lewandowski's partnership with Huawei was then terminated as he showed support for Ukraine by wearing an armband.

Pulse Nigeria

Lewandowski on support for Ukraine

He also posted a message on social media to express his support for Ukraine.

The statement by Lewandowski said, "Everything that is beautiful in sports is contradictory to what war brings.

"For all people who value freedom and peace, this is a time of solidarity with the victims of military aggression against Ukraine."

Shevchenko and Lewandowski

Shevchenko has now decided to give Lewandowski a Ukrainian armband to wear at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ukraine will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but will be well represented by Lewandowski wearing an armband with their colors.

The former Chelsea man explained why Lewandowski will continue his support for Ukraine on the biggest stage.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, "Thank you for everything. What you did – what you all did – gripped my heart.

"Our country is very grateful to you. I can’t even describe it in words – said Andriy Shevchenko, clearly moved."

Lewandowski responded to Shevchenko with a message on his official Instagram account that said, "Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you! It will be an honor for me to carry this captains armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.