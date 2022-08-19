TRANSFERS

'We understand' - Real Madrid boss Ancelotti confirms Casemiro's departure

Casemiro to Manchester United is really happening after Carlo Ancelotti revealed that the Brazilian has decided to leave and wants a new challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti and Casemiro.

Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is on his way to English club Manchester United.

The Real Madrid defensive midfielder is set for a sensational €70m move to the Red Devils after the La Liga side agreed on a deal with United.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Los Blancos' second game of the new La Liga season, Ancelotti revealed that Casemiro wants a new challenge but his move isn't done yet.

“I have spoken with Casemiro, he wants to try a new challenge," the former Everton boss stated. "We understand his decision. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid," he added.

While Casemiro has decided to leave the European Champions, the club manager says there is no need to replace the 30-year-old.

Casemiro Luka Modric and Toni Kroos led Real Madrid to a 14th UEFA Champions League trophy Imago

"My plans are not gonna change with Casemiro leaving as we have (Luka) Modrić, (Toni) Kroos, (Aurelien)Tchouaméni, Ceballos, Fede Valverde, (Eduard) Camavinga. Six midfielders are enough for this season. They're very, very good."

The Italian coach also confirmed that Casemiro will be left out of the team's trip to Celta Vigo in the La Liga this weekend.

Tchoumeni to Madrid Pulse Nigeria

"Casemiro will not play on Saturday," he added. "Replacement? We have signed Tchouaméni and he's one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga."

“Yesterday I realised it was a real thing [Casemiro to Man Utd]. My plans won't change”.

