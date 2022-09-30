Best-rated LaLiga stars in FIFA23 led by rivals Benzema and Lewandowski

Millions of people around the world eagerly await the release of the game every year to enjoy the feeling of having control of their favourite players in their hands.

LaLiga, which includes EA Sports as a global sponsor, is well represented in the video game in terms of licensing (stadiums, anthems, crests, kits…) and also in terms of players, boasting some of the highest ratings in the game.

LaLiga is a star-studded competition, and this is reflected in the video game. But some players have specific attributes that stand out, such as speed, passing, dribbling, strength, etc.

So, who are the best LaLiga players in the latest EA Sports FIFA 23?

The Attack

Some of the best strikers in world football play in LaLiga, and FIFA 23 will be no different.

Karim Benzema, the leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or, has a 91 rating, the highest in the game which he shares with other players, including another LaLiga Santander star: FC Barcelona's new signing Robert Lewandowski.

In third place is another Real Madrid superstar, 22-year-old Vinicius Jr, scorer of the only goal in the last Champions League final.

The Midfield

Spanish football stands out because of the high level of its midfielders. Players who make the difference without having to contribute large scoring figures, but who are key to the organisation of their teams and essential in providing balance.

Again, this category is dominated by Los Blancos legends, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who both rated 88.

They are already a classic LaLiga midfield pairing in FIFA, alongside Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with an 87 rating, which is the perfect blend of speed, style and defensive play.

The Defence

Picking the right defenders in FIFA is a critical task because the defenders are in charge of stopping goals and this requires versatile players who are physically strong, fast and have quality in defence.

At the top again is Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger, a recent signing for the LaLiga champions, is the highest-rated defender in LaLiga Santander with an 87 rating.

He is followed by teammate David Alaba with a rating of 86 and Jordi Alba of Barcelona with 85.

Goal Tenders

LaLiga Santander also boasts some of the best goalkeepers in the world. Performances last season have lifted Thibaut Courtois to the highest goalkeeper rating in the game (90), with rivals Jan Oblak and Ter Stegen close behind on 89 and 88, respectively.

The best individual statistics

FIFA 23 also reflects the variety of characteristics among LaLiga Santander players. The fastest, the best passers, the best dribblers and the strongest performers are all based on their performances in matches, and here are the ones that stand out the most:

The fastest

Vini Jr. is the fastest player in LaLiga on FIFA 23 with a 95 pace. He is followed by Iñaki Williams with 94 and Dembélé, with 93.

The best passers

Toni Kroos and Dani Parejo, with 90 passing, are the best in this aspect of the game. Alongside them, Luka Modric, with 89, completes the podium of the best passers in LaLiga.

The best dribblers

Dribbling magic in LaLiga Santander on FIFA 23 is delivered by three great players: Vini Jr. leads here with 90, followed by Luka Modric and Joao Felix, both tied at 88.

The strongest

RC Celta's Joseph Aidoo, Franck Kessié of FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid's Kondogbia represent the strongest LaLiga Santander players in FIFA 23.

Icons and heroes

As well as being able to play with the current players, FIFA 23 also taps into nostalgia by

allowing you to play with heroes from LaLiga.

In addition to the names of Fernando Morientes (89 rated) and Mostovoi (86 rated), who were already present in FIFA 22, the new edition of the game adds the names of Diego Forlán (88), Javier Mascherano (88), Rafael Márquez (88) and Capdevila (86), who will have a hero card and a special World Cup edition.

Xabi Alonso joins the list of LaLiga Santander icons who will also be in this new edition of the game. Ronaldo, Raúl, Puyol, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Casillas, Zidane, Cruyff, Hierro, Koeman,

Kluivert, Figo, Roberto Carlos, Henry, and many more Spanish football legends can be