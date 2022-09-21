VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Izuchukwu Akawor
Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is in the news again for another not-so-good reason following a video.

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
The summer signing is away on international duty as club football takes a two-week break for some international football.

However, that has not stopped the Uruguayan striker from making the trends table following while in training with his national side.

Darwin Nunez has been under heavy criticism at Liverpool.
A video of the €100m summer buy from Portuguese giant Benfica found its way to the social media platform, Twitter, late last night.

In the video, Nunez beat his marker to make his way into the box but failed to hit the target with a curled effort that went wide.

Fans expectedly reacted to the Nunez video; some didn’t hold back with their criticisms. Here are some of the reactions from the fans;

Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Reactions to the Nunez video
Having been compared to Erling Haaland ahead of the new season, Nunez has come under heavy criticism for his form, a sharp contrast to Manchester City’s Haaland, who has been named Premier League player of the month.

The Liverpool forward has scored just one goal this season and recently returned from suspension following a red card.

Click this link to watch the incredible miss from Darwin Nunez.

