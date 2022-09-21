'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

However, that has not stopped the Uruguayan striker from making the trends table following while in training with his national side.

A video of the €100m summer buy from Portuguese giant Benfica found its way to the social media platform, Twitter, late last night.

In the video, Nunez beat his marker to make his way into the box but failed to hit the target with a curled effort that went wide.

Reactions to the video

Fans expectedly reacted to the Nunez video; some didn’t hold back with their criticisms. Here are some of the reactions from the fans;

Having been compared to Erling Haaland ahead of the new season, Nunez has come under heavy criticism for his form, a sharp contrast to Manchester City’s Haaland, who has been named Premier League player of the month.

The Liverpool forward has scored just one goal this season and recently returned from suspension following a red card.