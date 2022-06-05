Reactions as Messi scores 5 goals for Argentina against Estonia

The fixture between reigning South American champions and minnows from Europe took place at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

Messi put on a show days after he led Argentina to victory against reigning European champions Italy in the Finalissma.

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored all five goals for Argentina after failure to find the back of the net in the previous game.

Pulse Nigeria

Messi scores 5 against Estonia

The former Barcelona man started his onslaught against Estonia converting a penalty kick to put Argentina in front.

Messi scored his second just before halftime to give Argentina a two-goal cushion at the break.

Messi then added his third, fourth and fifth of the game in the second half to wrap up a comfortable victory for Argentina.

This was the second time that Messi would score all five goals for his side in a football match.

Back in 2012, Messi scored all five goals for Barcelona in a Champions League knock-out fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

Reactions to Messi and Ronaldo after 5 goals against Estonia

After Messi scored five goals against Estonia the comparison with rival Cristiano Ronaldo was ignited on social media once again.

Fans of Messi believe that he would have more international goals if he had the opportunity like Ronaldo to play against minnows such as Estonia.

The fans believe that Ronaldo being the top international scorer of all-time is based on having easier opponents compared to the contenders Messi has to go through in South America.

See reactions to Messi scoring five goals below

