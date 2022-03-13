'Nigeria must be shaking' - Reactions as Thomas Partey helps Arsenal destroy Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City

The two goals were from Thomas Partey in the 11th minute and a penalty by Alexandre Lacazette in the 59th minute.

The victory for Arsenal soon turned into banter between west African football giants Ghana and Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Black Stars of Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier later this month.

Key to the victory for Arsenal was Ghanaian midfielder Partey who scored the first goal of the game.

Ghanian fans celebrated the victory of Arsenal in style as Leicester City paraded two Nigerian players Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Partey started the game for Arsenal, Iheanacho also was included in the team sheet for Leicester City.

Ndidi came on as a substitute but Arsenal fans claim Partey was dominant against the Nigerian midfielder.

