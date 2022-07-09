SCOOP

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

After refusing marriage, Partey reportedly accused of rape by girlfriend.

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Several reports on Twitter claim that Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been accused of rape.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is reportedly being accused of rape by his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella.

Partey was not in action as Gabriel Jesus scored two goals for Arsenal in a 5-3 victory against Nurnberg to start their pre-season campaign.

The reports on Twitter suggest that Partey was left out as he is dealing with personal issues.

ALSO READ: The definitive 4-step guide to African success at the World Cup

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket

Ghanaian fans make excuses for late equalizer by Gabon

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Pulse Nigeria

According to a person close to Partey on Twitter, the Arsenal star rejected a marriage proposal.

Things were going smoothly but after he refused to marry her, Sarah Bella reportedly accused him of rape.

The rape accusation was reported to the police and Partey a local chief in his country Ghana was picked up by the authorities.

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Pulse Nigeria

This development is a twist in the relationship as Partey was reportedly willing to change his name to Yakubu if they got married.

Arsenal Football Club, the Premier League and the Football Association are yet to give an update on the rumors regarding Partey and the rape allegations.

See reactions on social media below

Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella Pulse Nigeria
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend Sara Bella Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

    Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

  • Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards

    Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

  • Victor Osimhen risks going to Jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

    Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Recommended articles

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Super Eagles star joins French Ligue 2 side Sochaux

Super Eagles star joins French Ligue 2 side Sochaux

'Wrong Move' - Chelsea fans kick against 'ridiculous' £45m move for academy graduate Ake

'Wrong Move' - Chelsea fans kick against 'ridiculous' £45m move for academy graduate Ake

Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

Trending

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal

Folarin Balogun celebrates birthday with Nigerian attire after goal for Arsenal
STYLE

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season