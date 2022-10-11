Reactions as Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ahead of El-Clasico against Barcelona, Rudigers sheds blood to help Real Madrid get a point against Shakhtar Donetsk

Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk
Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid came from behind to get a 1-1 draw away against Shakhtar Donetsk in a matchday four Champions League fixture played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Read Also

Real Madrid dominated the first half but there would be no goals as both sides went to the halftime break level.

To start the second half, Oleksandr Zubkov converted a ball through to him by Bohdan Mykhaylichenko to put Shakhtar Donetsk in front.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responded by making five changes at the same time a desperate move in search of the equalizer.

In additional time, Antonio Rudiger converted a cross by Toni Kroos to level the game. It turned out to be the last kick of the game as both sides shared a point.

Real Madrid came from behind to get a 1-1 draw away against Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid came from behind to get a 1-1 draw away against Shakhtar Donetsk Pulse Nigeria

The former Chelsea defender rose to the top of the trends as he collided with the Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper after heading the ball into the net.

Rudiger sacrificed his body to score the equalizer knowing well that he could not avoid Anatolii Trubin.

The German defender was stained in his own blood after the collision as the goal stood to earn Madrid a point.

Rudiger now faces a race to be fit for Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture in El Clasico against rivals Barcelona scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Rudiger now faces a race to be fit for Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture in El Clasico against rivals Barcelona scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid fans were satisfied with the aggressiveness of Ridiger to get to the ball injuring himself in the process.

Rudiger now faces a race to be fit for Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture in El Clasico against rivals Barcelona scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Reactions as Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk

Reactions as Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk

'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

'So they can't win Benfica?' -Reactions as Mbappe's PSG extend winless run to 3 games

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

Cooper showers Emmanuel Dennis with nice words after Aston Villa goal

Cooper showers Emmanuel Dennis with nice words after Aston Villa goal

Enock Mwepu: 'They thought he was lying' - Zambia manager

Enock Mwepu: 'They thought he was lying' - Zambia manager

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň

Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach