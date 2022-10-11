Reactions as Rudiger sheds blood to rescue a point for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid dominated the first half but there would be no goals as both sides went to the halftime break level.

To start the second half, Oleksandr Zubkov converted a ball through to him by Bohdan Mykhaylichenko to put Shakhtar Donetsk in front.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responded by making five changes at the same time a desperate move in search of the equalizer.

In additional time, Antonio Rudiger converted a cross by Toni Kroos to level the game. It turned out to be the last kick of the game as both sides shared a point.

Rudiger trends as Real Madrid earn a point against Shakhtar Donetsk

The former Chelsea defender rose to the top of the trends as he collided with the Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper after heading the ball into the net.

Rudiger sacrificed his body to score the equalizer knowing well that he could not avoid Anatolii Trubin.

The German defender was stained in his own blood after the collision as the goal stood to earn Madrid a point.

Real Madrid fans were satisfied with the aggressiveness of Ridiger to get to the ball injuring himself in the process.