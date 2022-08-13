Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Chelsea was the problem' - Lukaku reminds Chelsea fans where the post is with a goal for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

Inter Milan started their campaign for the Scudetto with a 1-2 away win against Lecce on Saturday, August

It was the first game of the season for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on his return to Inter Milan.

Last season, Lukaku joined Premier League giants Chelsea from Inter Milan for a hefty fee.

After just one season, Lukaku returned to Inter Milan and two minutes into the game found the back of the net, a lead they took to the halftime break.

To start the second half, Assan Ceesay equaled for Lecce in the 48th minute.

ALSO READ: Nigerian guy in heated exchange with Lukaku's alleged girlfriend on Twitter

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: The Full List

Chelsea could swoop in for Brazilian superstar as Lukaku replacement

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Denzel Dumfries scored in additional time to give Inter Milan all three points

Lukaku featured for 90 minutes as Inter Milan started the Italian league with an away victory.

Lukaku did not settle well with the fans at Chelsea with constant criticism.

Returning to Italy, Lukaku hit the ground running and Chelsea fans had mixed reactions to his success.

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce
Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Lukaku's goal for Inter Milan on his debut.

Not only did Lukaku find the back of the net on his return to Inter Milan, Timo Werner also scored on his return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

Chelsea fans were not impressed with both flops scoring and predicted it does not bode well for their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

See reactions below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

    'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

  • Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan in 2-1 win against Lecce

    Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

  • Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League

    'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

Recommended articles

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

'Xavi is a fraud' - Reactions as Barcelona suffer against Rayo Vallecano

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Official: Dennis is Nigeria's sixth most expensive player as he joins Nottingham Forest for ₦10.18b

Official: Dennis is Nigeria's sixth most expensive player as he joins Nottingham Forest for ₦10.18b

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Reactions as Romelu Lukaku finds his scoring boots for Inter Milan against Lecce

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

Samuel Chukwueze assists Villarreal to a 3-0 win against Valladolid

Samuel Chukwueze assists Villarreal to a 3-0 win against Valladolid

Trending

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]