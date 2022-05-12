Real Madrid recorded a 6-0 victory against Levante in a La Liga fixture played on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Reactions as Real Madrid warm up for Liverpool with 6-0 win against Levante
Klopp better watch out - Vinicius scores hat-trick Benzema shows top form as Real Madrid send Levante to division 2.
Carlo Ancelloti's men aimed to bounce back after a 1-0 loss away to city rivals Atletico Madrid last weekend.
Real Madrid went in front as Ferland Mendy converted a ball through to him by Luka Modric in the 13th minute.
Benzema scored the second from a ball by Vinicius Junior in the 19th minute.
Rodrygo scored the third from an assist by Modric in the 34th minute.
Modric got this third assist of the game when Vinicius put the ball in the back of the net Just before the halftime break.
In the 68th minute, Vinicius got his second of the game and Real Madrid's fifth after good work by Benzema.
Luka Jovic provided Vinicius his hat-trick goal and Real Madrid's sixth of the game in the 86th minute.
