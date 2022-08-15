Nigeria's Falconets are through to the knockout stages of the ongoing FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea.
'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises
The Falconets defeated the South Koreans for the third time in FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.
The Falconets defeated the South Koreans for the third consecutive time in U20 history to book their place in the quarter-final with a game to spare.
Esther Onyenezide scored the winning goal, a special screamer from 25 yards out that seal Nigeria's second win seven minutes from time.
Both teams came into the match needing a win to secure a place in the last eight but were made to wait to get on the pitch for an hour as the match was delayed due to a heavy downpour.
ALSO READ
However, in a keenly contested encounter at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, the fans were made to wait until 83 minutes for the first goal.
It turned out to be a fantastic goal which was worth the wait and proved to be the winner for Nigeria.
Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises
Just as they did in the first game against France, Nigerians stayed awake to watch the Falconets take on Korea.
The Falconets picked up the crucial win with another winning performance which impressed their compatriots back home.
Nigerians took to their social media accounts to appreciate the youngsters for winning and booking a spot in the knockout round.
Here are some of the best reactions from Nigerians after the Falconets sealed a second win in Costa Rica.
More from category
-
'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises
-
Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
-
Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw