Reactions as Liverpool survive Southampton scare amidst title chase

The Reds were looking to build on their title rivals Manchester City's setback over the weekend after they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

First Half

However, it was the Saints got off to a bright start after Nathan Redmond's brilliant individual effort put Southampton 1-0 up in the 13th minute.

Jurgen Klopp sought an immediate response from his men and they did 14 minutes later when Diogo Jota beautifully played in Takumi Minamino to level matters at 1-1 for Liverpool.

Minamino's goal seemed to be the last real action as both sides headed into the break, all square at St. Marys.

Second half begun with both sides pushing back and forth between the Saints and the Reds,

However, Liverpool soon found the back of the net courtesy of Joel Matip in the 67th to complete the comeback and give the Reds a 2-1 win.

Matip's second half goal proved to be the winner in the closely contested tie as Liverpool ran away with all three points on the night.

The result for Jurgen Klopp's men now mean they are just one point behind league leaders City, heading into the final round of fixtures this season.

Liverpool host Wolves in the final game of the season on Sunday, May 22, 2022 while title contenders host Aston Villa at the Etihad on the same day.