Liverpool played out a 2-1 win against Southampton on Tuesday night, May 17, 2022 in the Premier League at St.Mary's stadium.
Reactions as Liverpool survive Southampton scare amidst title chase
Social media reactions as Liverpool came back to defeat Southampton and set up a 'winner takes all' finale in the Premier league title race.
The Reds were looking to build on their title rivals Manchester City's setback over the weekend after they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham.
First Half
However, it was the Saints got off to a bright start after Nathan Redmond's brilliant individual effort put Southampton 1-0 up in the 13th minute.
Jurgen Klopp sought an immediate response from his men and they did 14 minutes later when Diogo Jota beautifully played in Takumi Minamino to level matters at 1-1 for Liverpool.
Minamino's goal seemed to be the last real action as both sides headed into the break, all square at St. Marys.
Second half begun with both sides pushing back and forth between the Saints and the Reds,
However, Liverpool soon found the back of the net courtesy of Joel Matip in the 67th to complete the comeback and give the Reds a 2-1 win.
Matip's second half goal proved to be the winner in the closely contested tie as Liverpool ran away with all three points on the night.
Social media Reactions
The result for Jurgen Klopp's men now mean they are just one point behind league leaders City, heading into the final round of fixtures this season.
Liverpool host Wolves in the final game of the season on Sunday, May 22, 2022 while title contenders host Aston Villa at the Etihad on the same day.
Following Liverpool's comeback win over Southampton, fans took to social media to react:
More from category
-
Reactions as Liverpool survive Southampton scare amidst title chase
-
Victor Osimhen celebrates Napoli legend Diego Maradona [Photos]
-
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha reunites with Ronaldinho