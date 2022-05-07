Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture that took place at Anfield on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
'Luis Diaz has 4 lungs' - Reactions as Liverpool suffer setback in title race with 1-1 draw against Tottenham
Liverpool's dream of a quadruple in now fading away after draw against Tottenham.
After a heroic come back against Villareal to book a place in the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool started slow against Tottenham.
Jurgen Klopp's men could not find a breakthrough as both sides went to the halftime break level.
Heung-Min Son would put Tottenham in front when he converted a ball through to him by Ryan Sessegnon in the 56th minute.
In the 74th minute, Liverpool finally responded as Luiz Diaz received a ball from Thiago, fired a shot which deflected past Hugo Lloris for the equalizer.
Liverpool would continued to press for the lead but Antonio Conte's men would hold on for a draw.
The result means Liverpool are now level on points with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.
Manchester City take on Newcastle United in their next fixture on Sunday, May 8, 2022 and victory could see them move to three points ahead of Liverpool with just three games left to play.
Luis Diaz praised by Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans took to social media to share their thoughts about winning the quadruple this season.
The Colombian was relentless against Emerson Royal and also created a defensive cover for Any Robertson.
Winter signing Luiz Diaz was praised for scoring the equalizer and giving Liverpool hope of winning the Premier League this season.
See reactions to Diaz below
