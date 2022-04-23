WHAT'S BUZZIN

'They made Jesus angry' - Reactions as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 to pile pressure on Liverpool

Tosin Abayomi
Emmanuel could not save Watford from the anger of Jesus as Manchester City go 4 points ahead of Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus scored 4 goals as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 at the Etihad
Manchester City recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory against Watford in a Premier League fixture played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Cityzens started the game well and went ahead through Gabriel Jesus when he converted a ball through to him by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In the 23rd minute, Jesus had his second of the game provided by Kevin De Bruyne.

Kamara converted a ball by Emmanuel Dennis in the 28th minute to give Watford a lifeline.

However Rodri was assisted by Jesus to score City's third in the 34th minute which they took till the halftime break.

Jesus completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute from the penalty spot and added his fourth from a ball by De Bruyne in the 53rd minute.

The Brazilian would follow the footsteps of former Manchester City great Sergio Aguero to score four goals in one game.

The goal explosion for Jesus comes after he was linked with a move to rivals Arsenal.

According to several reports, Jesus has grown frustrated with his playing time under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian is now linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City are set for a reshuffle this off season.

Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer which could see Jesus drop in the pecking order.

Jesus responded by showing that he still possessed the quality to be a striker at a top club with four goals against Watford.

See reactions to his performance below

Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 4 in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Watford
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 4 in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Watford
Reactions as Gabriel Jesus scores 4 in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Watford
Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

