The Super Eagles of Nigeria are embroiled in a battle against the Black Stars of Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja,
'Thank you Obi cubana for the transfer to the referee' - Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana
Nigerians believe Obi Cubana made a transfer to the referee to award Ekong a penalty.
The Super Eagles went behind in the 11th minute when Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey converted a long range strike.
The Super Eagles equalized after Ademola Lookman was brought down and William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after a correction by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

