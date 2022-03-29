'Thank you Obi cubana for the transfer to the referee' - Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
Nigerians believe Obi Cubana made a transfer to the referee to award Ekong a penalty.

Ekong scored a penalty for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Ghana [Pooja]
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are embroiled in a battle against the Black Stars of Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja,

The Super Eagles went behind in the 11th minute when Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey converted a long range strike.

The Super Eagles equalized after Ademola Lookman was brought down and William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after a correction by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

