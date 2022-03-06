Covington went into the fight his fight with his bitter rival, Masvidal as the bookies' favourite, having lost his last fight to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman only by a decision.
Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal
Canadian superstar rapper Drake has lost over $275,000 after betting heavily on Jorge Masvidal who eventually lost by an unanimous decision to Colby Covington on Sunday
The 34-year-old had a better time in his two fights against Usman than Masvidal had in his two attempts to become champion.
Covington was also the younger man and arguably had more tools at his disposal, despite Masvidal's better striking ability inside the octagon.
However, despite the odds indicating the obvious favorite for the fight, Grammy award winning rapper Drake decided to bet a quarter of a million dollars on Masvidal to win the fight.
And Drake's decision eventually failed to pay off as it didn't go well for Masvidal with Covington dominating throughout much of the five rounds, taking his rival down on several occasions and keeping him on the mat for long periods.
Upon the announcement of Covington as the winner, thoughts turned to Drake's bet and reactions immediately trailed the Canadian rapper's bet as fans took to Twitter to express their thought on what the result meant for Drake himself:
Here are some of the top reactions below:
More from category
-
Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal
-
'Project Mourinho' and other mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta
-
'Spoilt 13 of my games' and other reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen