'5 goals in 1 week' - Reactions as Arsenal REJECT Aubameyang continues to shine for Barcelona

The Catalan giants once again were on the winning side as they continue to push up the standings.

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again found the back of the net, scoring the first goal of the encounter.

Barcelona would go on to run riot thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Luuk De Jong, and Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang rose to the top of the trends for scoring in the third consecutive game for Barcelona.

The 32-year-old striker scored a hattrick against Valencia in a La Liga game last weekend and followed it up with a crucial goal in the Europa League against Italian Serie A giants Napoli.

The goal against Athletic Bilbao was Aubameyang's first at the Camp Nou and now has five goals in three starts.

The Gabonese striker joined from Premier League giants Arsenal in the winter transfer window and fans of the club are divided about his red hot form for Barcelona.

Some fans were satisfied that he has left with the Gunners also doing well in England while others were of the opinion that he was forced out and could have been a key contributor to their squad.

See reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria