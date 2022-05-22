WHAT'S BUZZIN

'First class flight to Europa' - Reactions as Arsenal demolish Everton, confirm return to Europe

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Social media reactions as Arsenal's win over Everton was more than enough to grant them Thursday night football

Social media reactions as Arsenal defeat Everton to confirm Europa league spot
Social media reactions as Arsenal defeat Everton to confirm Europa league spot

Arsenal recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over Everton in their final game of the Premier league season at the Emirates on Sunday evening, May 22 2022.

Recommended articles

The Gunners were hoping for an upset from their London rivals after their mid-week slip up against Spurs.

Arsenal defeated Everton 5-1 in the final day of the 2021/22 Premier league season
Arsenal defeated Everton 5-1 in the final day of the 2021/22 Premier league season Twitter

However, they cruised to an comfortable 5-1 thrashing of the Merseyside club on Saturday evening.

The goal-fest began when Gabriel Martinelli scored a penalty in the 27th minute after a VAR check to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

Four minutes later, Martinelli turned provider for Eddie Nketiah to put the Gunners 2-0 up as they continued to dominate.

Nketiah scored Arsenal's second of the evening
Nketiah scored Arsenal's second of the evening Twitter

However, the Toffees roared back into the game in the stoppage time first-half through Donny Van de Beek to hand Everton a lifeline as the away went into the break trailing at half-time.

Mikel Arteta's men came into the second half picking up where they left off in the first.

Cedric Soares extended Arsenal's lead in the 56th minute after an assist from Bukayo Saka to put the home side 3-1 up.

Martin Odegaard rounded off the scoring for Arsenal against Everton
Martin Odegaard rounded off the scoring for Arsenal against Everton Twitter

Before Gabriel Magalhaes scored three minutes later to add another blow to Everton's chances of getting back into the game.

Frank Lampard's side just had no answer for Arsenal's attack and where soon punished even further after Martin Odegaard stretched their lead to 5-1 in the 82nd minute to complete the utter annihilation in the final round of games in the Premier league season.

The result for Arsenal now meant they will certainly miss out on Champions league football after Spurs rout at Carrow road on Sunday, but will surely welcome back European football as they return to the Europa league next season.

Following the victory for Arsenal, fans took to social media to react:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Manchester United lose final game of the season

    'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

  • Social media reactions as Arsenal defeat Everton to confirm Europa league spot

    'First class flight to Europa' - Reactions as Arsenal demolish Everton, confirm return to Europe

  • Reactions as Manchester City beat Liverpool to Premier League title

    'Gerrard slipped again' - Reactions as Gundogan's 2 goals help Manchester City beat Liverpool to win 2022 Premier League title

Recommended articles

Reactions as AC Milan thrash Sassuolo 3-0 to win Scudetto

All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season

All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season

No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high

No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high

Iwobi's handball not enough as Arsenal fail to reach Champions League despite thrashing Everton

Iwobi's handball not enough as Arsenal fail to reach Champions League despite thrashing Everton

'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

Zaha's goal not enough to send Manchester United to Europa Conference League

Zaha's goal not enough to send Manchester United to Europa Conference League

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha reunites with Ronaldinho

Okocha and Ronaldinho are reunited in Dubai
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'How much can we get for Iheanacho' - Reactions as Leicester City draw with Chelsea

Iheanacho did not play well as Leicester City played out 1-1 draw with Chelsea
SERIE A

Reactions as AS Roma prepare for Europa Conference League final with 3-0 thrashing of Torino

Tammy Abraham scores two goals as AS Roma beat Torino 3-0
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen celebrates Napoli legend Diego Maradona [Photos]

Victor Osimhen celebrates Maradona with Argentina jersey