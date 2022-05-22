'First class flight to Europa' - Reactions as Arsenal demolish Everton, confirm return to Europe

The Gunners were hoping for an upset from their London rivals after their mid-week slip up against Spurs.

However, they cruised to an comfortable 5-1 thrashing of the Merseyside club on Saturday evening.

The goal-fest began when Gabriel Martinelli scored a penalty in the 27th minute after a VAR check to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

Four minutes later, Martinelli turned provider for Eddie Nketiah to put the Gunners 2-0 up as they continued to dominate.

However, the Toffees roared back into the game in the stoppage time first-half through Donny Van de Beek to hand Everton a lifeline as the away went into the break trailing at half-time.

Second half

Mikel Arteta's men came into the second half picking up where they left off in the first.

Cedric Soares extended Arsenal's lead in the 56th minute after an assist from Bukayo Saka to put the home side 3-1 up.

Before Gabriel Magalhaes scored three minutes later to add another blow to Everton's chances of getting back into the game.

Frank Lampard's side just had no answer for Arsenal's attack and where soon punished even further after Martin Odegaard stretched their lead to 5-1 in the 82nd minute to complete the utter annihilation in the final round of games in the Premier league season.

The result for Arsenal now meant they will certainly miss out on Champions league football after Spurs rout at Carrow road on Sunday, but will surely welcome back European football as they return to the Europa league next season.