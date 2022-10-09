Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Penalty controversy and Arnold like Maguire - Reactions as Arsenal beat Liverpool to go above Manchester City in title race.

Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league
Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Arsenal recorded a 3-1 victory against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Read Also

The Gunners had a flying start when Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a ball by Martin Odegaard just 54 seconds into the game.

In the 34th minute, Liverpool's pressure paid off as Darwin Nunez converted a cross by Luis Diaz.

In the final minute of the first half, Arsenal went back in front as Bukayo Saka was on the end of a swift counterattack by Martinelli.

Arsenal went to the break with the advantage and Liverpool would start the second period chasing the game.

Roberto Firmino would bring Liverpool level when he converted a ball through to him by Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal steadied the ship and began to push Liverpool back. In the 76th minute, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded Arsenal a penalty reviewing a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Saka stepped up to convert his second of the game and put Arsenal back in front. The Gunners would hold on to their advantage and record a crucial three points to go top of the table.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Ademola Lookman continues hot streak in Atalanta, Udinese 4-goal thriller

Ademola Lookman continues hot streak in Atalanta, Udinese 4-goal thriller

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Asisat Oshoala turns 28, celebrates birthday with a picture book

Asisat Oshoala turns 28, celebrates birthday with a picture book

Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Captain fantastic Kenneth Omeruo heads Cucumbers to first win since September 2

Captain fantastic Kenneth Omeruo heads Cucumbers to first win since September 2

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34