Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

The Gunners had a flying start when Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a ball by Martin Odegaard just 54 seconds into the game.

In the 34th minute, Liverpool's pressure paid off as Darwin Nunez converted a cross by Luis Diaz.

In the final minute of the first half, Arsenal went back in front as Bukayo Saka was on the end of a swift counterattack by Martinelli.

Arsenal went to the break with the advantage and Liverpool would start the second period chasing the game.

Roberto Firmino would bring Liverpool level when he converted a ball through to him by Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal steadied the ship and began to push Liverpool back. In the 76th minute, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded Arsenal a penalty reviewing a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Saka stepped up to convert his second of the game and put Arsenal back in front. The Gunners would hold on to their advantage and record a crucial three points to go top of the table.