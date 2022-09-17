SUPER FALCONS

Ajibade outshines Payne as Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla to start season

Tosin Abayomi
Rasheedat Ajibade starts the season with a goal for Atletico Madrid against Oyedupe Payne's Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid defeated Sevilla 3-1 in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture played on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The game between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla Femenino teams featured two Super Falcons of Nigeria stars.

Rasheedat Ajibade led the attack for Atletico Madrid while Oyedupe Payne was in midfield for Sevilla.

Both players were handed starting roles for their respective clubs.

Ajibade put Atletico Madrid in front in the 33rd minute which they took to the halftime break.

Inma Gabarro who featured at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup equalized for Sevilla in the 50th minute.

The game was not level for long as Atletico Madrid went back in front through Ludmila.

The Brazilian scored her second of the game in the 69th minute to give Atletico Madrid a two-goal lead.

Atletico Madrid would hold on to record three points and start their campaign this season with a win.

Ajibade featured for 89 minutes for Atletico Madrid before she was substituted for Andrea Staskova while Payne played the entirety of the game.

Payne will aim to help Sevilla get their first points of the season when they travel to face Valencia, while Ajibade is expected to be in action for Atletico Madrid in their next fixture at home against Alaves.

Both players are included in the Super Falcons of Nigeria team list for the international friendly against Japan in October.

