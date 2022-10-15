Rasheedat Ajibade scores 4 goals as Atletico Madrid thrash Huelva 5-0

After a 2-1 defeat in their last game to Levante, Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways against bottom-of-the-log side Huelva.

Ajibade scored in the 28 minutes to put Atletico Madrid in front as that will be their only strike in the first half.

After the break, Atletico Madrid turned on the style in the 51st minute as Ajibade scored her second from a ball by Sheila Garcia in the 51st minute.

Brazilian striker Ludmila scored the third for Atletico Madrid in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

Ajibade completed her hattrick in the 88th minute and added a fourth in added time to give Atletico Madrid a convincing bounce-back victory.

Ajibade found the back of the net for Atletico Madrid against Toni Payne's Sevilla in the first game of the season but was ruled to be an own goal.

With her four goals against Huelva, Ajibade is now the joint top scorer in the Spanish top flight along with her teammate Ludmila.

The result catapults Atletico Madrid to third place in the standings with nine points from four games.