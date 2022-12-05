QATAR 2022

Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

The Chelsea forward left England's camp in Qatar for personal reasons which have now been revealed following England's win against Senegal on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling was forced to pull out of England’s World Cup last-16 victory over Senegal and fly back to the UK with an official statement released confirming his exit was for family reasons.

However, multiple reports have now confirmed that Sterling decision to leave the Three Lions ‘ camp in Qatar was made after armed robbers broke into his UK home the night before England’s round of 16 match with Senegal.

According to reports, sources close to the Chelsea forward described him as being “shaken” by the burglary that took place on Saturday night with some of his family members present as per Telegraph.

England knocked out Senegal at the World Cup to book their place in the Quarter finals against current champions France.
Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling was returning to the UK on Sunday night and the England manager also admitted he was unsure if he would return to play any further part of the 2022 showpiece.

Sterling has so far played just two games for the Three Lions against Iran and USA, with the 27-year-old attacker scoring in their opening group game win against Iran.

England defeated the Teranaga Lions of Senegal courtesy of two first-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, before Bukayo Saka wrapped up the win in the second period.

England will now play France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday, which does not give Sterling much time to make a decision on whether or not he will rejoin the squad.

