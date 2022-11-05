Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Puma was due to officially release the highly anticipated collection with Davido this week but are now expected to do so at a later date following the heartbreaking loss of his son.

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date
Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

Puma’s collaboration with Davido was initially slated for official release on November 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

The multi-award-winning Afrobeat superstar had for weeks teased the arrival and official release of the ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ collection on his social media.

However, due to the recent tragic event that happened in his family, Puma are now expected to re-sechedule the launch for a later date.

Earlier on Tuesday, 1st November 2022, it was reported that Davido and his fiancee Chioma Rowland son Ifeanyi Adeleke had passed away.

Davido and Puma might have something in the works [Instagram]
Davido and Puma might have something in the works [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The news which was met with widespread shock had caused a number of scheduled events to be postponed with colleagues, politicians, public figures, fans and friends of the couple sending their condolences and drumming support for the pair.

Davido had previously announced date for official launch of Puma collaboration
Davido had previously announced date for official launch of Puma collaboration Pulse Sports

Puma’s signature collaboration with Davido is a collection filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.

The We Rise By Lifting Others collection is a collaboration between Puma and Davido’s charity organization.

Some of the highlights of the collection include Graphic T-shirts, Logo T-shirts, Reversible Bucket hats, and T7 AOP pants, amongst others.

The new date for the official launch in Lagos is yet to be confirmed but fans can still pre-order the merchandise on the store’s official site.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection could be officially launched at a later date

    Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

  • Burna Boy, Rema, Pheelz and BNXN feature on Spotify's all-time FIFA Mix Playlist

    Burna Boy, Rema, Pheelz and BNXN feature in Spotify's all-time EA Sports FIFA Mix

  • FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar: 10 Epic destinations

    10 Epic Destinations to look forward to at the World Cup™

Recommended articles

Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

Super Eagles striker to miss Serie A game for Cremonese due to injury

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

3 betting tips for Atalanta vs. Napoli

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi provides an update on his future amidst Monaco link

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

'Focus on the football', FIFA warn countries planning protest at World Cup in Qatar

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

SUPER EAGLES: OnuGOAL! Super Eagles star Onuachu on FIRE, scores four goals for Genk in Charleroi rout

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Aribo: I gave up Champions League dream to sign for Southampton

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Galtier wants Osimhen reunion in PSG vs. Napoli Champions League clash

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]