'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa

David Ben
Social media reactions as Gunners Golden Boy Bukayo Sakas stunner gives Arsenal crucial win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday

Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday
Social media reactions following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday

Arsenal recorded a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, March 19 in the Premier League.

The resilient Gunners took the lead in the 30th minute courtesy of a sensational low volleyed effort from Arsenal's flying youngster Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal against Aston Villa on Saturday
Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal against Aston Villa on Saturday Imago

Saka's goal eventually turned out to be the winner as the home-side could not break down a determined Arsenal defense.

Arsenal kept their top 4 hopes alive with the win over Aston Villa
Arsenal kept their top 4 hopes alive with the win over Aston Villa Imago

Following the Gunner's crucial win at Villa Park, fans have reacted to the red-hot form of Arsenal's golden by Bukayo Saka who has now clinched double figures for goals in the Premier League this season.

