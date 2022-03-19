Arsenal recorded a 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, March 19 in the Premier League.
'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa
Social media reactions as Gunners Golden Boy Bukayo Sakas stunner gives Arsenal crucial win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday
Recommended articles
The resilient Gunners took the lead in the 30th minute courtesy of a sensational low volleyed effort from Arsenal's flying youngster Bukayo Saka.
Imago
Saka's goal eventually turned out to be the winner as the home-side could not break down a determined Arsenal defense.
Imago
Following the Gunner's crucial win at Villa Park, fans have reacted to the red-hot form of Arsenal's golden by Bukayo Saka who has now clinched double figures for goals in the Premier League this season.
Topics:
More from category
-
'Protect him!' - Reactions as 'Sensational' Saka leads Arsenal to victory over Aston Villa
-
'You guys want a murder scene in the octagon' - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him out
-
'E Choke' - Borussia Dortmund hail Super Eagles greats Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba