President Muhammadu Buhari gifted jersey in Portugal

The President visited Portugal where he gave assurances of a free hand to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the upcoming elections.

After his duty as the first citizen, President Buhari met with several high profile Nigerians living in Portugal.

Some of the high-profile Nigerians that met with the President include professional players based in Portugal.

Buhari gets jersey

Official Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Garba Shehu issued a statement about the meeting with football players in Portugal.

Shehu, who is President Buhari's Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Media & Publicity revealed that a jersey was presented to the number one citizen in Portugal.

The statement said, "At the meeting with the Diaspora, a Nigerian professional footballer, Saviour Godwin, who plays for Portuguese side Casa Pia, presented a jersey to President Buhari."

Also at the meeting with President Buhari was the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare.

This is not the first time President Buhari would get a jersey while visiting a country in Europe.