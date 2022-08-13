'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

The Red devils lost convincingly to Brentford 4-0 on Saturday evening, August 13, 2022.

The match was entirely a first-half show dominated by the hosts with United being ripped to shreds at their own undoing.

Brentford got the party started in the 10th minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea, made a mess of Joshua DaSilva's attempt which opened the scoring for the hots.

Imago

Things got bad to worse for United 8 minutes later with Mathias Jensen doubling Brentford's advantage.

United's attempt to drag themselves back into the game seemed visibly weak and the Red Devils were made to pay dearly for it after failing to deal with a corner which was eventually headed in by Ben Mee.

The visitors looked mentally exhausted as Brentford continued to worsen things more with just over 10 minutes to go before half-time.

Ivan Toney found Bryan Mbeumo who shrugged off pressure from Luke Shaw for a composed finish past the helpless De Gea.

Brentford went into the break with a shock 4-0 lead, compounding Erik ten Hag's headache on Saturday evening.

Imago

There were no goals in the first-half despite United's attempt to find a consolation as it finished at the Gtech community stadium with the visitors leaving with absolutely nothing to smile about.

The result leaves Manchester United at the bottom of the Premier League standings for the time being after a poor goal differential.

Social Media Reactions

Following the shocking result on Saturday evening, fans all over the world have been reacting on social media,