WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

You can't imagine how Manchester United fans felt after losing again in embarrassing fashion to Brentford on Saturday - a result that has generated wild reactions on social media.

Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League
Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League

Manchester United were humiliated once again in their second Premier League match of the season.

The Red devils lost convincingly to Brentford 4-0 on Saturday evening, August 13, 2022.

The match was entirely a first-half show dominated by the hosts with United being ripped to shreds at their own undoing.

Brentford got the party started in the 10th minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea, made a mess of Joshua DaSilva's attempt which opened the scoring for the hots.

Brentford humiliated Manchester United 4-0 on Saturday in the Premier League
Brentford humiliated Manchester United 4-0 on Saturday in the Premier League Imago

Things got bad to worse for United 8 minutes later with Mathias Jensen doubling Brentford's advantage.

United's attempt to drag themselves back into the game seemed visibly weak and the Red Devils were made to pay dearly for it after failing to deal with a corner which was eventually headed in by Ben Mee.

The visitors looked mentally exhausted as Brentford continued to worsen things more with just over 10 minutes to go before half-time.

Ivan Toney found Bryan Mbeumo who shrugged off pressure from Luke Shaw for a composed finish past the helpless De Gea.

Brentford went into the break with a shock 4-0 lead, compounding Erik ten Hag's headache on Saturday evening.

Ben Mee celebrates after scoring Brentford's third goal of the match
Ben Mee celebrates after scoring Brentford's third goal of the match Imago

There were no goals in the first-half despite United's attempt to find a consolation as it finished at the Gtech community stadium with the visitors leaving with absolutely nothing to smile about.

The result leaves Manchester United at the bottom of the Premier League standings for the time being after a poor goal differential.

Following the shocking result on Saturday evening, fans all over the world have been reacting on social media,

Pulse Sports Nigeria brings you some of the best reactions from Nigerians on social media after United's defeat.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Fans all said the same thing as Manchester United lost emphatically to Brentford in the Premier League

    'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

  • Social media reactions to Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

    'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

  • Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

    Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Recommended articles

Erik ten Hag turns the blame to Manchester United players after heavy Brentford defeat

Samuel Chukwueze assists Villarreal to a 3-0 win against Valladolid

Samuel Chukwueze assists Villarreal to a 3-0 win against Valladolid

Forgotten Super Eagles star shut out as AC Milan begin title defence with a win

Forgotten Super Eagles star shut out as AC Milan begin title defence with a win

Ademola Lookman off to a flyer in the Serie A after debut goal for Atalanta

Ademola Lookman off to a flyer in the Serie A after debut goal for Atalanta

'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

'Erik don Hang, God Abeg o' and 10 Nigerian Reactions to Manchester United's STINKER at Brentford

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

DeBruyne, Gundogan and Guardiola comment on Haaland's goalless display against Bournemouth

Trending

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona.
SUPER CUP

Fans troll 'unserious' Rudiger for bench role in Real Madrid Super Cup win

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion

Kamaru Usman's younger brother Mohammed crowned UFC TUF Champion [Photos/Video]