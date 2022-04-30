Following the Los Blancos league success, Madridstas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, celebrated their team's triumph by trolling Spain and Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique.
'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu took an epic swipe at league rivals Barcelona, following their title celebration fon Saturday
The 35-year-old is one of the most hated players by the Spanish champions, not only because he plays for their Catalan rivals but also because he's never afraid to express himslef and throw a few shots at the Galacticos whenever he gets an opportunity to.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have endured decades of an fierce rivalry in football - perhaps the biggest rivalry in club football history and both sides always savour the chance to decide the best and battle for bragging rights on the pitch whenever they clash in the El Classico.
However, Real Madrid fans might have taken the rivalry to a whole new level after their latest chant on Saturday afternoon at the Bernabeu.
Following the celebration galore at Madrid's home ground , a large section of Madridstas were seen chanting in loud chorus : ''Piqué, b*stard, salute the champion…''
The chants are most likely in a response to the 35-year-old Spanish defender's viral tweet on March 20 where he posted via his official twitter handle: "We Are Back"
The tweet was understood to be a confirmation of Barcelona's competitiveness under the tutelage of the club's new manager Xavi - who managed to help Barcelona to 15 games without a defeat in all competitions.
However, despite their progression on the La liga summit, the Blaugrana failed to capitalize on their impressive form and soon began to fall apart beginning with an Europa league knock-out at the hands of Bundesliga side Frankfurt, followed by a brief spell of disappointing results.
Following the epic trolling by Madridstas at the Bernabeu on Saturday, fans took to Twitter to react. See tweets below:
More from category
-
'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu
-
Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg
-
'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title