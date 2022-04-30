LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu took an epic swipe at league rivals Barcelona, following their title celebration fon Saturday

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win
Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

Following the Los Blancos league success, Madridstas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, celebrated their team's triumph by trolling Spain and Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique.

Recommended articles
Barcelona center back Gerard Pique
Barcelona center back Gerard Pique AFP

The 35-year-old is one of the most hated players by the Spanish champions, not only because he plays for their Catalan rivals but also because he's never afraid to express himslef and throw a few shots at the Galacticos whenever he gets an opportunity to.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have endured decades of an fierce rivalry in football - perhaps the biggest rivalry in club football history and both sides always savour the chance to decide the best and battle for bragging rights on the pitch whenever they clash in the El Classico.

Real Madrid are La liga champions for the 35th time
Real Madrid are La liga champions for the 35th time Twitter

However, Real Madrid fans might have taken the rivalry to a whole new level after their latest chant on Saturday afternoon at the Bernabeu.

Gerard Pique is one of the few veterans left after a string of departures at Barcelona.
Gerard Pique is one of the few veterans left after a string of departures at Barcelona. AFP

Following the celebration galore at Madrid's home ground , a large section of Madridstas were seen chanting in loud chorus : ''Piqué, b*stard, salute the champion…''

The chants are most likely in a response to the 35-year-old Spanish defender's viral tweet on March 20 where he posted via his official twitter handle: "We Are Back"

The tweet was understood to be a confirmation of Barcelona's competitiveness under the tutelage of the club's new manager Xavi - who managed to help Barcelona to 15 games without a defeat in all competitions.

Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano in their last La liga fixture
Barcelona lost to Rayo Vallecano in their last La liga fixture Pulse Nigeria

However, despite their progression on the La liga summit, the Blaugrana failed to capitalize on their impressive form and soon began to fall apart beginning with an Europa league knock-out at the hands of Bundesliga side Frankfurt, followed by a brief spell of disappointing results.

Following the epic trolling by Madridstas at the Bernabeu on Saturday, fans took to Twitter to react. See tweets below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win

    'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

  • Oshoala helps Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final against Wolfsburg

    Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg

  • Social media reactions as Real Madrid cruise to a record-35th La Liga title following Espanyol demolition

    'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Recommended articles

Jesus take the wheel - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto edge closer to the Portuguese title

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto edge closer to the Portuguese title

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield