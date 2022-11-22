Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday

David Ben
It's another November to remember as Peter Etebo celebrates his beautiful daughter on her 3rd birthday just days after celebrating his wife Isi.

Super Eagles star Peter Etebo celebrates his first daughter and wife on their birthdays
Super Eagles star Peter Etebo celebrates his first daughter and wife on their birthdays

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has taken to social media to celebrate as his daughter who turned three on November 22, 2022.

The 27-year-old former Watford and Stoke City midfielder welcomed his first child and daughter with his wife Isi in November 2019.

Etebo has now celebrated his daughter Elo with a birthday post on his official Instagram page.

Peter Etebo celebrates daughter's 3rd birthday
Peter Etebo celebrates daughter's 3rd birthday Instagram/@etebo_karo

"Happy 3rd Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. The way you making us feel great, we lucky to have you in and you will always be loved.'' he wrote with a photo of his daughter.

Several eminent personalities such as Super Eagles players like Henry Onyekuru also wished the celebrant a happy birthday in the comments.

Peter Etebo celebrated his wife Isi on her birthday
Peter Etebo celebrated his wife Isi on her birthday Instagram/@etebo_karo

His first daughter's birthday comes just four days after celebrating his wife Isi's birthday also on social media.

"Thanks for being my wife, my lover, my best friend and my soul mate! I treasure every moment with you and I’m so greatful to spend another year with you. Happy birthday my wife." he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Several celebrities also sent messages to Isi in the comments including popular real estate mogul Ned Okonkwo, as well as Super Eagles stars Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The Super Eagles midfielder who currently plays for Greece Super League club Aris Thessaloniki has three children with his wife Isi since their marriage in 2018.

David Ben

