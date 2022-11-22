Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday

The 27-year-old former Watford and Stoke City midfielder welcomed his first child and daughter with his wife Isi in November 2019.

Etebo has now celebrated his daughter Elo with a birthday post on his official Instagram page.

Instagram/@etebo_karo

"Happy 3rd Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. The way you making us feel great, we lucky to have you in and you will always be loved.'' he wrote with a photo of his daughter.

Several eminent personalities such as Super Eagles players like Henry Onyekuru also wished the celebrant a happy birthday in the comments.

Etebo celebrates his wife Isi on her birthday

Instagram/@etebo_karo

His first daughter's birthday comes just four days after celebrating his wife Isi's birthday also on social media.

"Thanks for being my wife, my lover, my best friend and my soul mate! I treasure every moment with you and I’m so greatful to spend another year with you. Happy birthday my wife." he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Several celebrities also sent messages to Isi in the comments including popular real estate mogul Ned Okonkwo, as well as Super Eagles stars Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.