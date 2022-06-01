'Will be missed' - Reactions as Peter Drury set to bid the Premier league 'goodbye'

The 54-year-old broadcaster is notorious for his poetic commentary style in the English Premier league since 1998, blessing spectators all over the globe with his epic moments of finesse broadcasting.

However, as per previous reports from the Daily Mail later confirmed by World Soccer Talk, NBC has now snapped up Drury as the new voice of its Premier League coverage, replacing the iconic Arlo White.

Peter Drury is no doubt, a familiar voice to American viewers, as he’s the top play by play voice for the Champions League on CBS Sports and also calls Premier League matches on the world feed which often ends up airing in the US as well.

Drury is also an iconic broadcaster, although his style is somewhat different from that of his predecessor.

Drury is also popular among video game lovers, serving as the official commentator of Konami's soccer video game franchise PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) since 2006 till date, alongside Jim Belglin.

The 54-year-old had also signed a deal with South African sports broadcasting company Supersport.