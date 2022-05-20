Crystal Palace slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park after spurning a two-goal half time lead in the Premier league on Thursday.
'Kick him harder'- Reactions following Patrick Vieira's pitch-invader incident
Social media reactions from fans after the Crystal Palace manager kicked a pitch-invader after the Eagles lost to Everton on Thursday night.
The defeat now guaranteed Everton's safety in the Premier league, following their ongoing relegation battle.
However, after the full time whistle was blown, Goodison Park erupted after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dramatic late winning goal which led to a pitch invasion by the jubilant home fans.
Footage on Sky Sports News , showed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, kicking a fan who appeared to goad him as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing rooms.
After the incident, fans took to social media to react, rallying support for the Crystal Palace manager's stance .
Here are some top reactions below:
