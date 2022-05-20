'Kick him harder'- Reactions following Patrick Vieira's pitch-invader incident

The defeat now guaranteed Everton's safety in the Premier league, following their ongoing relegation battle.

However, after the full time whistle was blown, Goodison Park erupted after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dramatic late winning goal which led to a pitch invasion by the jubilant home fans.

Footage on Sky Sports News , showed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, kicking a fan who appeared to goad him as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing rooms.

After the incident, fans took to social media to react, rallying support for the Crystal Palace manager's stance .