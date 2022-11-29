Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Pulse Nigeria

He performed during the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha which was organised as one of the side attractions that come with the festivities of the World Cup.

Patoranking performance at Qatar World Cup

His performance thrilled the fans with one of his hit songs titled ‘No Kissing Babe’, which featured Ghanaian singer Sarkodie.

The 32-year-old in a video shared on social media revealed how his fans were screaming and dancing to his performance.

Pulse Nigeria

Others artists to light up the world cup include Congolese-French rapper and singer GIMS, British-Jamaican reggae musician, Julian Marley, son of music icon Bob Marley and music group Clean Bandit.

Kizz Daniel performance at World Cup Fans Festival

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel entertained over 40,000 fans present at the festival with some of his hit songs. Some of the songs include; No do, Good Time, Lie, Cough, Madu, One Ticket, Woju, Laye, Mama, Eh God (Barnabas) and Buga.

AFP