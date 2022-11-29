Qatar 2022

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Hassan Abdulsalam
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Patoranking started his musical journey as a street jam and carnival dancer in the street of Lagos.

No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.
No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.

A few days after Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, performed at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, another Nigerian Dancehall singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known as Patoranking, has light up the fan at the world cup.

Recommended articles

Patoranking
Patoranking Pulse Nigeria

He performed during the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha which was organised as one of the side attractions that come with the festivities of the World Cup.

His performance thrilled the fans with one of his hit songs titled ‘No Kissing Babe’, which featured Ghanaian singer Sarkodie.

The 32-year-old in a video shared on social media revealed how his fans were screaming and dancing to his performance.

Patoranking thrilling fans at FIFA World Cup Fans Festival
Patoranking thrilling fans at FIFA World Cup Fans Festival Pulse Nigeria

Others artists to light up the world cup include Congolese-French rapper and singer GIMS, British-Jamaican reggae musician, Julian Marley, son of music icon Bob Marley and music group Clean Bandit.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel entertained over 40,000 fans present at the festival with some of his hit songs. Some of the songs include; No do, Good Time, Lie, Cough, Madu, One Ticket, Woju, Laye, Mama, Eh God (Barnabas) and Buga.

It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup.
It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup. AFP

Award-winning singer Davido was featured on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside American star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha for the 22nd edition of the global football tournament.

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.

More from category

  • No kissing babe crooner, Patoranking.

    Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

  • Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have unfollowed each other Instagram

    Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye fuels break-up rumours after unfollowing and deleting pictures with girlfriend

  • Kamar Usman vibes to Asake's song

    UFC superstar Kamaru Usman spotted vibing passionately to Asake's song, 'Organize'

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun shares vacation photos with Brazilian girlfriend

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun enjoys 'baecation' with girlfriend in Brazil

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have reconcield after their split in September

Again, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara kiss and make up for the umpteenth time following contoversial split

Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches
QATAR 2022

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup