Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Your Babe Never Call Me Today' - Osimhen sounds off, while Oshoala gives injury recovery update

Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]
Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to show off his style.

On Wednesday, August 17 Osimhen posted several photos on social media with a caption that said, "Your Babe Never Call Me Today o🥺Abi You Don Catch Us."

Osimhen's post comes after he found the back of the net for Napoli in their first league game of the season.

Osimhen is known to be jovial on social media
Osimhen is known to be jovial on social media Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old striker scored for Napoli away against Hellas Verona in a Serie A fixture played on Monday, August 15, 2022.

ALSO READ

Asisat Oshoala to battle 19 others for 2022 Ballon d'Or Award

Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed

Atiku Abubakar congratulates Asisat Oshoala on 2022 Ballon d'Or Award nomination

Osimhen is known to be jovial on social media and in his latest post shows off his style with a in white sneakers, blue jeans, a top and hat by popular designers burberry.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala also took to social media to give an update on her injury status.

The 27-year-old forward got injured -playing for the Super Falcons against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Asisat Oshoala also took to social media to give an update on her injury status.
Asisat Oshoala also took to social media to give an update on her injury status. Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala took to social media after becoming the first Nigerian nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin award.

In the photo, Oshoala's left leg still needs assistance with a brace to walk.

After joining her teammates in training for her injury recovery, Oshoala could not feature as Barcelona Femeni lost to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the AMO’S French Cup.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Nigerian players outshine Brazilian, Spanish and French stars on Serie A opening day

Nigerian players outshine Brazilian, Spanish and French stars on Serie A opening day

Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

Todd Boehly is securing Chelsea’s future by signing youngsters with high potential

Todd Boehly is securing Chelsea’s future by signing youngsters with high potential

Nigerian players who have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Nigerian players who have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada