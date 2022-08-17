Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

On Wednesday, August 17 Osimhen posted several photos on social media with a caption that said, "Your Babe Never Call Me Today o🥺Abi You Don Catch Us."

Osimhen's post comes after he found the back of the net for Napoli in their first league game of the season.

The 23-year-old striker scored for Napoli away against Hellas Verona in a Serie A fixture played on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Osimhen is known to be jovial on social media and in his latest post shows off his style with a in white sneakers, blue jeans, a top and hat by popular designers burberry.

Oshoala injury update

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala also took to social media to give an update on her injury status.

The 27-year-old forward got injured -playing for the Super Falcons against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Oshoala took to social media after becoming the first Nigerian nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin award.

In the photo, Oshoala's left leg still needs assistance with a brace to walk.