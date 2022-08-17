Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to show off his style.
Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]
'Your Babe Never Call Me Today' - Osimhen sounds off, while Oshoala gives injury recovery update
On Wednesday, August 17 Osimhen posted several photos on social media with a caption that said, "Your Babe Never Call Me Today o🥺Abi You Don Catch Us."
Osimhen's post comes after he found the back of the net for Napoli in their first league game of the season.
The 23-year-old striker scored for Napoli away against Hellas Verona in a Serie A fixture played on Monday, August 15, 2022.
ALSO READ
Osimhen is known to be jovial on social media and in his latest post shows off his style with a in white sneakers, blue jeans, a top and hat by popular designers burberry.
Oshoala injury update
Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala also took to social media to give an update on her injury status.
The 27-year-old forward got injured -playing for the Super Falcons against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Oshoala took to social media after becoming the first Nigerian nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin award.
In the photo, Oshoala's left leg still needs assistance with a brace to walk.
After joining her teammates in training for her injury recovery, Oshoala could not feature as Barcelona Femeni lost to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the AMO’S French Cup.